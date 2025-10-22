Back to overview
Home Subsea NKT invests in cable lay barge from Boskalis

NKT invests in cable lay barge from Boskalis

Vessels
October 22, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Danish power cable manufacturer and installation firm NKT has made an investment in a cable lay barge from Dutch Boskalis, further strengthening its offshore cable installation tools and capabilities.

Source: NKT via LinkedIn

NKT is planning to upgrade the Boka Constructor and modernize it for near-shore cable laying and burial operations, with the barge expected to be fully operational in 2027.

The agreement was made with Boskalis’ entity Offshore Equipment BV.

Boka Constructor was built in 2016 at Gdynia/Swinemünde and is 126 meters long. It offers accommodation for 50 persons.

To remind, NKT announced in June the investment into the construction of a tool it describes as the world’s most powerful subsea trencher, expected to strengthen the offshore power cable ecosystem to ensure the security of supply and the transition to renewable energy.

Helix Robotics Solutions was appointed the service provider for the T3600 subsea trencher.

