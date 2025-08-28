NKT BorWin5
Back to overview
Home Offshore Wind NKT installs power cables at TenneT’s BorWin5 offshore grid connection

NKT installs power cables at TenneT’s BorWin5 offshore grid connection

Business Developments & Projects
August 28, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Denmark’s NKT has finalized the installation of a 320 kV high-voltage DC (HVDC) power cable system at the 900 MW BorWin5 offshore grid connection in Germany.

Source: NKT via LinkedIn

The pull-in work to the offshore platform was carried out by the company’s NKT Victoria vessel.

NKT was responsible for the delivery and installation of 230 kilometers of 320 kV HVDC power cables under a contract signed with the Dutch/German offshore transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT in 2020.

The 900 MW BorWin5 offshore grid connection has a total length of 230 kilometers. The starting point is the converter platform BorWin epsilon, which was installed by Allseas in the German North Sea in May 2025.

Related Article

There, the three-phase current generated by the He Dreiht offshore wind farm will be converted into direct current and transported to the mainland with an approximately 120-kilometer-long sea cable.

From the landfall in Hilgenriedesiel, the electricity will be transmitted along 110 kilometers of underground cable to the future converter station Garrel/Ost in the Cloppenburg area.

BorWin epsilon is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2025.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles