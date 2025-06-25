Noble rig embarks on drilling gig at gas project in Philippines

Noble Viking drillship; Source: Noble Corporation
June 25, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

A drillship, owned by Noble Corporation, a U.S.-based offshore drilling player, has started its drilling campaign at a field off the coast of the Philippines in Southeast Asia.

After the Noble Viking drillship landed a contract with Prime Energy last year to drill three wells, with an additional one-well option, at the Malampaya-Camago field offshore the Philippines, Sharon S. Garin, Department of Energy (DOE) Officer-in-Charge, joined officials of the Malampaya consortium in welcoming the seventh-generation rig at the Bagong Pag-Asa drill site, offshore Palawan, on June 19, 2025.

The rig arrival is interpreted to signify the official start of drilling operations under the Malampaya Phase 4 (MP4) project, which is seen as a significant milestone for the country’s energy sector, as the commencement of drilling operations is said to reflect a renewed national commitment to securing the Philippines’ long-term energy security.

Following its commissioning in 2001, the Malampaya deepwater gas-to-power project is perceived to have served as a cornerstone of the Philippine energy mix, supplying as much as 40% of Luzon’s power demand at its peak.

Furthermore, Phase 4 will see the Noble Viking drillship spud three new wells, Camago-3, Malampaya East-1, and Bagong Pag-Asa-1, extending the life of the gas field to boost the country’s energy supply and curb its dependence on imports while supporting industries and jobs.

Guillaume Lucci, President and CEO of Prime, highlighted: “The largest upstream investment in the Philippines in over a decade, Phase 4 will drill two wells—Camago-3 and Malampaya East-1—to extend the life of the gas field and support the country’s energy independence.”

While emphasizing the importance of timely implementation, the DOE underlined the expected delivery of first gas by the fourth quarter of 2026 as a demonstration of the urgency and efficiency needed in today’s energy operations, reaffirming its full support for the MP4 project to facilitate its future phases in line with the vision of a secure, sustainable, and accessible energy future.

OIC Garin, who extended gratitude to the engineers, geologists, rig workers, and support teams powering the MP4 project, underscored: “Offshore drilling is a high-risk, highly technical endeavor, yet your dedication and resilience bring this mission to life.

“You are at the heart of this mission. Every well drilled, every milestone reached, and every megawatt produced is a collective step forward, toward a secure, inclusive, and sustainable energy future for all Filipinos.”

The 2013-built Noble Viking drillship can accommodate 230 people. With a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet, the rig can work in water depths of 12,000 feet. The rig owner recently won a deal for the 12-year-old rig with Shell in Brunei.

