Noble rig spuds next well in West Africa with production start-up due by year-end

Noble Venturer drillship; Source: Noble Corporation
Exploration & Production
November 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-headquartered Tullow Oil, an independent energy company with operations in West Africa, has decided to bring online by the end of the year its second well at an oilfield off the coast of Ghana, which was drilled with a drillship owned by Noble Corporation, a U.S.-based offshore drilling giant.

After the first producer well of the 2025/26 Jubilee drilling campaign came online in July 2025, Tullow’s partner, Kosmos Energy, claims that initial production levels have been encouraging, averaging around 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) through the first three months.

Following a period of scheduled maintenance, the operator’s partner explains that the Noble Venturer drillship arrived back at the field in mid-October 2025 and spud the second planned producer well, which is expected online around year-end.

Tullow hired the Noble Venturer drillship for a six-well campaign offshore Ghana in December 2024. The 2014-built drillship can operate in water depths of 12,000 feet, or 3,658 meters, and its maximum drilling depth is 40,000 feet, or 12,192 meters.

Within the original 2026 drilling campaign budget, the joint venture partners have approved the activity set, which now includes the four planned producers and an additional water injector. The oil production at Jubilee averaged approximately 62,500 bopd gross in the third quarter.

Located in deepwater (1,100-1,700 meters) 60 kilometers offshore western Ghana, the Jubilee field was discovered in 2007, followed by first production in late 2010. Tullow is the license’s operator and 38.98% license holder, with Kosmo (28.61%), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (16.69%), and PetroSA (2.72%) as partners.

Regarding the TEN asset, where oil production averaged approximately 16,100 bopd gross for the third quarter, the partners are finalizing a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the TEN FPSO at the end of its current lease, planned to be signed by year-end to reduce operating costs.

In the aftermath of the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ghana’s government last quarter, all documentation for the extension of the production licenses to 2040 has been prepared for submission to the government for final approval.

