Norden and Microsoft launch pilot project to slash supply chain GHG emissions

Norden and Microsoft launch pilot project to slash supply chain GHG emissions

Business Developments & Projects
May 22, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Denmark-based shipping player Norden has joined forces with Microsoft in order to facilitate greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions across the latter’s maritime supply chain.

Illustration. Courtesy of Norden

As disclosed, the partners are working on a pilot project envisioned to cut down on Microsoft’s emissions by using Norden’s waste-based biofuel voyage and Book and Claim solution. The biofuel-powered voyages reportedly offer an 80-90% life cycle emission reduction compared to traditional fossil fuels.

To be specific, the project is hoped to help the American technology conglomerate slash its Scope III emissions by nearly 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) over a three-year period.

In addition to this, according to the Danish maritime transportation player, the two partners are set to engage with the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) to trial updates to RSB’s own book and claim system, ensuring it supports “credible” tracking of environmentally friendly maritime fuel claims.

Speaking on the occasion, Anne Jensen, Chief Operating Officer at Norden, underscored: “With the addition of Microsoft to our portfolio of customers, we are demonstrating that Norden can help any company that is dependent on maritime transportation in reducing its supply chain emissions in the here and now, while we as a carrier overcome the challenges of limited geographic availability of low-carbon fuels.”

“This project with Norden, together with our pilot with the RSB, will further develop the important registry infrastructure required to help Microsoft lower our maritime supply chain emissions in a transparent and credible way, while fostering the growth of sustainable maritime fuels,” commented Julia Fidler, Environmental Sustainability – Fuel and Material Decarbonization Lead at Microsoft.

Book and Claim is a system that allows stakeholders to buy (and claim) emission cuts from the use of sustainable fuels in shipping, if the fuel is not directly utilized on their own vessels. The solution is seen as important as it can incentivize a wider application of low-emission energy sources, drive demand for alternative fuels and aid shipping companies as well as cargo owners meet their net zero targets.

An increasing number of industry stakeholders have shown interest in book and claim solutions. For example, in April 2024, RMI, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS), the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA) and Hapag-Lloyd announced they would work together to pilot a Maritime Book and Claim System for tracking and decoupling GHG emissions from ocean transport services.

What is more, in February this year, Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with compatriot car exporter Be Forward for a pure car carrier book and claim service for used car transport to Africa. As divulged, the parties signed a five-year contract, starting from April 2025.

