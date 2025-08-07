Norden, Oldendorff, CBH collaborate on Australia’s first biofuels insetting pilot

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
August 7, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Australia’s agricultural co-operative CBH Group has joined forces with shipping companies Norden and Oldendorff for the country’s first biofuels insetting pilot project.

Courtesy of Norden

The pilot project entailed using waste-based biofuel voyages and book and claim solutions to transport Western Australian (WA) grain to the European Union (EU).

Norden reported that the biofuel-powered voyages had achieved “significant emission reductions” compared to traditional fossil fuels, at no additional cost to WA growers, providing a practical response to new EU regulations impacting all ships over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at European ports.  

CBH Head of Shipping, Pia Van Wyngaard, said the co-operative had worked closely with shipping partners to leverage their biofuels expertise to lower CBH’s maritime supply chain emissions. 

“We’re proud to be involved with projects that reduce our environmental impact while maintaining operational efficiencies and maximising value for WA growers,” she commented. 

“Customers, governments and communities are expecting stronger sustainability efforts, and we are working to ensure WA growers remain competitive and can readily meet our customers’ needs. These initiatives allow us to lower our carbon footprint for access to key markets such as Europe, and support CBH’s broader sustainability plan. 

“So far, eight voyages transporting Western Australian (WA) grain to Europe have used the shipping insetting method.” 

In 2022, CBH partnered with Oldendorff on a biofuel trial from Australia to Vietnam. The 38,600 dwt vessel loaded 30,000 tonnes of sustainably certified malting barley from the Albany Grain Terminal in Western Australia for discharge in Vietnam using biofuel, supplied by BP.

The aim of this trial was to help test the biofuel supply chain and also allow both CBH and Oldendorff Carriers to gain greater experience with the practical issues involving voyages powered by renewable energy blends.

OE logo

