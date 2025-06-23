Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig; Credit: Odfjell Drilling
North Sea wildcat coming up on Odfjell Drilling rig's agenda in September



June 23, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor has secured a drilling permit for an exploration well in the North Sea off Norway’s coast, which will be drilled using a semi-submersible rig owned by Odfjell Drilling, an offshore drilling contractor.

Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig; Credit: Odfjell Drilling

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for the wellbore 15/8-3 S in production license 1137, which was awarded on March 11, 2022, and is valid until the same date in 2028.

Equinor is the operator of the production license and holds a 50% interest, while its partner, Orlen Upstream Norway has the remaining 50% stake. The drilling of the wildcat well, which will be carried out using the Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig, is planned to start in September 2025.

This 2009-built sixth-generation deepwater and harsh environment semi-submersible, dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig of enhanced GVA 7500 design, recently secured a contract extension, enabling it to remain with Equinor until the end of Q2 2027.

The Norwegian energy giant used the Deepsea Atlantic rig to prove gas/condensate in the wildcat well 6406/6-7 S, which is the first one drilled by the licensees in PL 1119, but the fifth within the license area as a whole.

