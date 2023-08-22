Norway: Gas drop still in evidence while oil output keeps its upward trend

August 22, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

While Norway’s oil production in July 2023 was slightly lower than the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate’s predictions, it was above the volume recorded last year, and the figures from June 2023. However, the gas output continued its downward trend on all counts aside from the level seen during the month before.

Oseberg field centre (for illustration purposes); Source: Harald Pettersen/ Equinor

According to the NPD’s recent report, preliminary production figures for July 2023 show an average daily production of 2, 036 000 barrels of oil, NGL, and condensate.

Total gas sales were 10.0 billion Sm3 (GSm3), which is 2.5 (GSm3) more than the previous month.

Average daily liquids production in July was: 1 828 000 barrels of oil, 190 000 barrels of NGL, and 18 000 barrels of condensate.

Oil production in July is 0.6 per cent less than the NPD’s forecast and 0.4 per cent lower than the forecast so far this year.

Production figures July 2023

Courtesy of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate

The total petroleum production so far in 2023 is about 136.3 million Sm3 oil equivalents (MSm3 o.e.), broken down as follows: about 60.7 MSm3 o.e. of oil, about 7.5 MSm3 o.e. of NGL and condensate and about 68.1 MSm3 o.e. of gas for sale. The total volume is 2.0 MSm3 o.e. higher than in 2022.