Norwegian Sea prospect yields gas for Vår Energi

July 21, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norway’s Vår Energi has struck gas and condensate in an exploration well at a license it operates in the Norwegian Sea.

According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, wildcat 6406/11-2 S was drilled as the eighth well in production licence 586, which was awarded in 2011. The drilling permit for the assignment was secured in May.

Gas and condensate were encountered at Vidsyn, the Norwegian player’s prospect situated approximately 8 kilometers west of its Fenja field, which is tied back to the Equinor-operated Njord field facilities 35 kilometers to the northeast.

The partners in license 586 are Vår Energi, as the operator and 75%-interest holder, and DNO Norge, which holds the remaining 25% after recently acquiring Sval Energi and its 17.5% interest in the license.

The discovery, made using the Deepsea Yantai rig, is the third commercial discovery for Vår Energi so far in 2025 and will be evaluated as a potential tie-in to Fenja. Owned by China’s CIMC and managed by Odfjell Drilling, the 2019-built rig is of a GM4D design and is capable of harsh environment operation.

The same rig was used by DNO for its discovery in license PL1182 S in the North Sea from late March.

“Vidsyn is another exciting addition to our string of Norway discoveries,” said DNO’s Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani. “Together with Vår Energi, we will work hard to put it into production faster than is the norm in Norway.”

Vår Energi says the Vidsyn ridge, where the discovery was made, has the potential to hold up to 100 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) gross. The well confirms discovered recoverable resources in the range of 25 to 40 mmboe gross, which are considered commercial. The remaining potential of the ridge will be assessed through an appraisal program.

According to the operator, the well encountered very good quality reservoirs with over 200 meters of hydrocarbon column updip of a previous exploration well. This is said to provide a clear framework confirming commerciality and supporting further evaluation of the broader Vidsyn ridge.

Luca Dragonetti, Senior Vice-President (SVP) of Exploration at Vår Energi, said: “Vidsyn is an exciting discovery unlocking a much larger potential along the ridge in our operated Fenja area and adding high-value barrels to be developed leveraging existing infrastructure in which Vår Energi holds significant equity.”

As explained by the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, both exploration targets aimed to prove petroleum, the primary in Lower to Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Ile Formation (the Fangst Group), and the secondary in Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Tilje and Tofte Formations (the Båt Group).

Well 6406/11-2 S encountered a gas/condensate column of around 110 meters in the Ile Formation in a sandstone reservoir with moderate to good reservoir properties. In the secondary exploration targets in the Tilje and Tofte formations, aquiferous sandstones were encountered, with moderate reservoir quality.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 3857 metres below sea level and terminated in the Åre Formation from the Late Triassic. Water depth at the site is 310 metres. With data acquisition and sampling carried out, the well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

The Norwegian player was less lucky last week, when a well drilled at a license in which it has an interest with Equinor and Aker BP ended up being dry.

