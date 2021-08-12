NYK-chartered ship splits in two after grounding off Japan

August 12, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

After running aground off Hachinohe Port, Japan, on 11 August 2021, the Panama-flagged bulk carrier split in two today.

The ship in question is the 2008-built Crimson Polaris, a wood chip carrier chartered by Japanese shipping major Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

The 49,500 dwt vessel was swept away by a strong wind while anchored and grounded in the harbor in Aomori prefecture at around 7:35 am (JST) on August 11, NYK said in a statement.

The entire crew of 21 seafarers — Chinese and Filipino nationals — have been evacuated. No injuries to the crew members have been reported.

Crimson Polaris managed to free itself but was forced to anchor some 4 kilometres offshore due to bad weather.

The hull of the wood chip carrier split in two at 4:15 am on 12 August, and oil from the vessel has spilled into the ocean. The amount is currently under investigation, the company added.

Patrol boats and tugboats of the Japanese Coast Guard have been sent to the scene of the incident to contain the oil spill and monitor the ship’s two parts.

The vessel is owned by MI-DAS Line S.A. and managed by Misuga Kaiun Co. Ltd.