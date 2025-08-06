Back to overview
Home Green Marine NYK unveils sixth dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carrier

NYK unveils sixth dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carrier

Business Developments & Projects
August 6, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company NYK has held a naming ceremony for its newest dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carrier, Luna Pathfinder, constructed by compatriot shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI).

Courtesy of NYK

The naming ceremony was held on August 5 at KHI’s Sakaide Works, marking the sixth LPG carrier ordered by NYK, following the delivery of Liberty Pathfinder in October.

Like its sister vessels, Luna Pathfinder will be deployed on a charter with Astomos Energy Corporation.

It boasts an 86,920 cubic meter (cbm) tank capacity, with a length of 229.9 meters and a
breadth of 37.2 meters.

The vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel engine capable of using both heavy oil and LPG as fuel. By utilizing the rotation of the shaft connected from the main engine to the propeller to generate electricity, the diesel generators can be shut down during regular navigation, enabling operation primarily on LPG fuel.

When using LPG, emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx) are reduced by more than 95% and greenhouse gases (GHG) by over 20% compared to conventional heavy fuel oil, NYK said.

Additionally, the vessel can carry ammonia, for which demand is expected to increase as it is gaining attention as a means of decarbonizing the shipping industry.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles