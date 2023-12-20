Ocean surveys wrap up at 450 MW Irish offshore wind project site

December 20, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Sceirde Rocks Windfarm, developed by Irish Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta (FST), a joint venture owned by Corio Generation and global infrastructure investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, has completed geophysical and metocean surveys that will inform its forthcoming planning application.

Source: Corio Generation

The surveys were conducted between September and early November using purpose-built survey vessels operated by Green Rebel, a Crok and Limerick-based company.

Corio also worked with Green Rebel and other surveying companies to complete geotechnical and benthic surveys that will inform the environmental impact assessment of the project.

“These surveys will play a key role in informing the next stage of the Sceirde Rocks Windfarm, providing the data needed to finalise engineering plans and reduce environmental impact,” said Kieran Ivers, CEO of Green Rebel.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Corio completes geophysical survey at Irish OWF project site Posted: about 1 year ago

In May, the Irish government selected four projects with a combined capacity of nearly 3.1 GW in the first offshore wind auction under the country’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS 1): the 1,300 MW Codling Wind Park, the 824 MW Dublin Array, the 500 MW North Irish Sea Array (NISA), and the 450 MW Sceirde Rocks.

The Sceirde Rocks offshore wind project is planned to be built between 5 and 12 kilometers off the coast of Carna, Connemara, and County Galway, and will generate enough renewable electricity to meet the needs of 350,000 homes.

Construction is expected to take place between 2026 and 2029, delivering renewable energy by 2030.

“We are committed to supporting the Irish supply chain, and met recently with 50 national and local businesses recently to outline the opportunities that will be available for companies during the construction and operation of the project,” said Tim Coffey, Project Director of the Sceirde Rocks Windfarm.

“When complete, the Sceirde Rocks Windfarm will make a significant contribution to reducing Ireland’s reliance on fossil fuels, with the volume of CO2 emissions avoided roughly equivalent to taking 180,000 petrol cars off the road. The project will also generate employment opportunities and provide significant investment for the local community for years to come.”