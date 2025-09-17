OceanWings reels in DNV approval for wind propulsion solution

OceanWings
September 17, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

France-based designer and manufacturer OceanWings has secured a type approval design certificate (TADC) for its automated windsail propulsion system from the Norwegian classification society DNV.

As disclosed, the TADC has validated that the design of the rigid OceanWings system, which is said to have been engineered to support shipping’s shift toward cleaner energy, is in line with the Oslo-headquartered organization’s technical and regulatory standards.

According to officials from OceanWings (formerly AYRO), the certificate further confirmed that the company’s system was ready to support a vessel’s compliance with regulatory frameworks such as FuelEU Maritime, the Global Fuel Standard (GFS), as well as the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) guidelines, like the Net Zero Framework (NZF).

The approval, which applies to the wind propulsion solution’s tiltable and fixed configurations, was granted at a maritime event in London.

OceanWings’ windsails, measuring 33 meters in height and 11 meters in width, have already clinched stamps of approval from two other classification societies.

Specifically, as Offshore Energy reported previously, the company won an approval in principle (AiP) from compatriot classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) in late November last year, while Japan-headquartered organization Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, also known as ClassNK, granted an AiP for OceanWings’ rigid windsail system in the last stretch of March 2025.

It is worth noting that, in 2024, France underwent a considerable surge in wind-powered shipping, ending the year with eleven large sailing cargo vessels in operation and another fifteen under construction by late December, as per data released by the Association Wind Ship.

Among the developments that took place in 2024 are the christening of transportation company Grain de Sail’s second unit, Grain de Sail II, which is seen as ‘the world’s biggest’ modern cargo sailboat. It was constructed by French vessel construction player Piriou.

Additionally, for instance, French sailing freight transport company TransOceanic Wind Transport (TOWT) launched its first two newbuilds—Anemos and Artemis—at the end of the summer last year.

This year, a consortium of French stakeholders came together to endorse a pact aimed at legally recognizing wind-assisted propulsion solutions as a viable path toward decarbonization and, furthermore, to push for the proposal to be passed as a legal bill.

The proposal was signed by 50 members of the National Assembly and backed by dozens of maritime industry stakeholders, including (but not limited to) Association Windship, maritime transport player Neoline, and the officials behind the WISAMO Michelin project.

