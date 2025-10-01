Everllence
Everllence, ABB, OceanWings join forces to engineer novel, optimized propulsion concepts

October 1, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Germany-based engine maker Everllence (formerly known as MAN ES Solutions), Swiss technology company ABB and French designer and manufacturer OceanWings have shaken hands on a joint project that will aim to develop optimized and sustainable propulsion concepts.

As disclosed, the three partners signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a recent maritime event in Italy to engineer propulsion concepts that build on Everllence’s and ABB’s existing DFE+ (Diesel-Electric with variable speed) concept.

The concept reportedly enables improved engine efficiency (even at partial loads), operational flexibility via multiple engines, and future integration of environmentally friendly energy sources such as batteries and fuel cells.

According to Everllence, the all-embracing goal of the initiative is to demonstrate the ‘advantages’ of combining wind-assisted propulsion solutions (WAPS) with DFE+, particularly due to increasing regulatory and financial pressure to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Moreover, the collaboration will seek to deliver ‘considerable’ reductions in both OPEX and CAPEX for next-generation ship designs.

The initial scope of the partnership will reportedly concentrate on a future concept of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, with further applications envisaged within the cargo segment. The companies’ officials shared that they predict “strong potential” for long-distance operations as well as for vessels with ample deck space for wingsails and propulsion systems that require a higher level of flexibility.

Speaking about this development, Romain Grandsart, COO of OceanWings, remarked: “LNG carriers sail fast and spend typically 70% of their time at sea. This is ideal for harnessing wind and the full potential of OceanWings’ rigid wingsails.”

Grandsart added that, combined with optimized propulsion that includes a DFE+ variable-speed concept engine, this could unlock double-digit fuel savings and GHG emissions.

It is worth noting that in mid-September this year, OceanWings received a go-ahead via a type approval design certificate (TADC) for its automated wingsail propulsion system from the Oslo-headquartered classification society DNV.

Per OceanWings’ representatives, the validation from DNV meant that the system was ready to support a ship’s compliance with environmental regulations like the FuelEU Maritime, the Global Fuel Standard (GFS) and the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) guidelines, like the Net Zero Framework (NZF).

On the other hand, Everllence recently made progress within the new alternative fuels landscape. As previously reported, at the end of September, the company ran a 90-bore liquid gas injection methanol (ME-LGIM) engine on ethanol—an emerging clean fuel—confirming its suitability for marine applications.

