Home Green Marine OceanWings gets ClassNK AiP for its wind propulsion tech

OceanWings gets ClassNK AiP for its wind propulsion tech

March 28, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese classification society ClassNK has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for a rigid windsail type wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS) developed by French designer and manufacturer OceanWings.

The certification, awarded at a maritime forum in Singapore, confirms its feasibility from regulatory and safety perspectives.

With increasingly stringent environmental regulations and rapid digitalization, the maritime industry is accelerating the development and adoption of new technologies. However, innovative technologies and concept-based solutions must comply with international conventions and classification society regulations to ensure safety and feasibility.

“Receiving AiP certification from ClassNK is a significant milestone for OceanWings. This achievement strengthens our efforts to introduce wind-assisted propulsion solutions for deep-sea vessels, including bulk carriers, PCCs, and chemical tankers,” Christophe Paillusseau, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at OceanWings, commented.

“It is a great honor for us to be able to issue an AiP for the design of WAPS developed by OceanWings. The pace of social change is accelerating, necessitating an increased effort to move forward with frontrunners to tackle these challenges. ClassNK will continue ensuring these technologies meet standards, supporting the maritime industry’s uptake of cleaner and more sustainable energy sources,” Hayato Suga, President & CEO at ClassNK, added.

With this certification in hand, OceanWings is now focused on expanding its presence in Japan, seeking strategic investments and industry partnerships to further promote wind propulsion technology.

OceanWings, formerly AYRO, obtained last year two more AIPs. The first approval was granted by DNV and the second by Bureau Veritas.

In related news, France experienced a wind propulsion boom last year. At the end of the year, the country’s sailing fleet comprised eleven large cargo ships. In addition, a total of fifteen wind ships were under construction in late December 2024.

