OEEC startup floor bursting with innovation and fresh ideas

November 4, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) has once again organized the Startup Zone for early-stage companies to showcase their innovative solutions and potentially attract investors and business partners. In an interview segment with Coco Kossmann, we hear from two promising startups – Seaqualize and Hefring Marine.

Eelke de Vries (Screenshot/Video by Navingo)

Representing Seaqualize was the company’s engineer Eelke de Vries who explained the working principles of the Seaqualize Delta – said to be the only in-air heave compensation that turns every standard heavy lift crane into a high-performance AHC crane when the job requires so.

“This is the first time we can actually showcase what we’ve built”, said de Vries.

Aernoud Willeumier, Representative of the Iceland-based Hefring Marine, provided more information about the company’s intelligent navigation guidance assistant for vessels, developed to improve safety, comfort and efficiency.