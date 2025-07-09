Syroco
Back to overview
Home Green Marine Syroco boards Armateurs de France to further back maritime decarbonization

Syroco boards Armateurs de France to further back maritime decarbonization

Transition
July 9, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Syroco, a French climate tech startup delivering performance and voyage optimization solutions to the maritime industry, has become the latest member of the country’s shipowner association, Armateurs de France.

Illustration only. Photo by Navingo

As disclosed, as part of Armateurs de France, Syroco plans to contribute to the organization’s discussions and initiatives in areas such as shipping decarbonization, energy transition and innovation.

Speaking about this development, Alex Caizergues, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Syroco, highlighted: “Being a member of Armateurs de France means fully embracing the national shipping ecosystem and putting our technology at the service of a more sustainable future for the sector. It’s also an opportunity to work closely with shipowners to accelerate the energy transition of the French fleet.”

The technology player has already worked together with a number of maritime transport companies based in France, seeking to help them cut down on their vessels’ carbon footprint through digital modeling and voyage optimization software.

At the end of May this year, Syroco revealed that it had entered into an agreement with Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) to deploy its weather routing and voyage optimization platform, Syroco Live, on its chartered juice carrier, MV Atlantic Orchard.

In November last year, Syroco and oil shipping services provider Socatra revealed the performance data obtained from the first months of deployment of the wind propulsion system and weather optimization technology on the TotalEnergies-chartered tanker Alcyone.

As disclosed at the time, the calculation of consumption gains provided by the platform indicated that: gains produced by the effects of wind propulsion were between 4% and 18%, gains produced by the use of weather routing were between 3% and 18%, while the aggregate gains were between 5% and 21%.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

That same month, the climate technology solutions provider was tapped by Norwegian shipping company Odfjell SE to deploy the weather routing platform on two of its vessels, the Norway-flagged Bow Olympus and Bow Optima.

More recently, namely at the beginning of January 2025, Germany’s heavy lift shipping company United Heavy Lift (UHL) began using Syroco’s weather routing solution on its F900 Eco-Lifter class ships, aiming to reduce fuel consumption and improve special cargo safety.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles