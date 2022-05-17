OSI launches USVs as a Service business line

May 17, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Ocean Specialists, Inc. (OSI) has launched USVs (uncrewed surface vehicles) as a Service, a new business line expected to further bolster the company’s system integration and marine project management services for complex offshore activities.

The USVs as a Service business line will provide ocean and offshore operators with direct access to a portfolio of easy-to-transport multi-mission USVs, ranging from 1.8 meters to 11 meters in length, OSI said.

The Florida-headquartered company said its suite of USV services, from simple charter to more complete turnkey packages, are offered with technical support for payload integration, in-field deployment assistance, and operational training.

“USVs will prove increasingly more instrumental to future at-sea operations across a range of industries over the coming years,” said OSI general manager Perry Wright.

“OSI has invested in several multi-purpose units, each optimized for an array of marine domain applications, so whether it’s a high-endurance USV to facilitate a marine survey of critical infrastructure or a more compact unit engineered for search and rescue operations in hazardous or hard-to navigate waters, we are equipped to advise customers on the most suitable model and payload specifications to best match their needs.”

Related Article Posted: 6 days ago OSI wins EPIC contract for prototype subsea cables Posted: 6 days ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: