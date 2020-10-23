OTAQ strikes seabed landers deal with Unique Group

October 23, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Marine technology firm OTAQ Offshore has won a contract and exclusive supply deal with Unique Group for a number of seabed landers.

The Aberdeen-based company will design and build the observation platforms in collaboration with Unique Group.

Commonly used to record physical, chemical and biological activity, OTAQ Offshore will fit the seabed lander systems with inspection products, such as very high-resolution stills cameras, Eagle IP video cameras, OceanSENSE leak detection system and Dragonfish laser measurement systems. The systems will also be able to carry other third-party supplied inspection and monitoring equipment.

Two seabed landers are in line for production; a shallow-water version rated to 300 metres and a deep-water version rated to 4000 metres, available for rental and sale exclusively through Unique Group. The two models will allow clients to use the landers in a range of applications using their existing cables and winches.

Phil Newby, chief executive officer, OTAQ plc said: “We have an exceptional team of engineers, whose skills are uniquely suited to this type of activity. Having Unique Group as our exclusive partner for sales and rentals will open new doors for us, as well as strengthen our position as a world class marine technology company.”

Chief operating officer at Unique Group, Sahil Gandhi, also said: “Through this launch, we reiterate our commitment to offering exceptional products and solutions to our customers globally, and look forward to future innovations with OTAQ.”

In March this year the two companies also signed an exclusive rental agreement for Unique to represent the OTAQ’s technology and products across the Middle East, APAC and the Americas.