Weco’s improved wave energy converter taking shape (Video)

July 1, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The Hague-based Wave Energy Collective (Weco) has entered the building phase of its upgraded wave energy converter (WEC), Kaizen 2.0, together with Holland Shipyards Group.

Source: Weco (Screenshot, for illustration purposes)

The project is said to build on a longstanding collaboration between Weco and the Dutch shipyard, which supported the developer’s initial prototype. The ongoing partnership also extends to Weco’s offshore charging initiative, E-Sea Charging, designed to provide autonomous vessels with access to clean power at sea.

“We’re currently building the frame of our improved wave energy converter Kaizen 2.0 together with a long-time partner Holland Shipyards Group. From supporting our very first prototype to now contributing to this next version, their technical expertise and hands-on approach have made a real impact,” Weco said in a social media post. 

“They’re also involved in our E-Sea Charging project, where we’re developing an offshore charging station for autonomous vessels. Holland Shipyards’ shipbuilding knowledge plays a key role in making this concept a reality,” said Weco.

Weco representatives recently visited the shipyard, where they were given an update on a hybrid-electric ferry currently under construction. According to the company, the vessel was described as a working example of how cleaner propulsion systems are becoming integrated into daily maritime operations.

“While visiting their yard recently, we got a behind-the-scenes look at a hybrid electric ferry they’re currently building, a great example of how cleaner tech is part of everyday maritime operations already,” the company added.

Weco’s WEC taking shape

Watch video here

The shipyard is currently involved in several vessel builds featuring hybrid and fully electric technologies. Among them are the diesel-electric coasters Waalvliet and Rijnvliet, both fitted with wind-assisted propulsion systems. It is also constructing a new Construction Support Vessel for Chevalier Floatels, equipped with battery storage and a 150-tonne subsea crane.

The Kaizen 2.0 device will follow the company’s earlier prototype and is expected to incorporate multiple design improvements. Weco has not disclosed when the new device will move to testing at sea.

In December 2024, Weco reached a milestone in the development of its Kaizen WEC, as the device had generated its first power.

In May, Weco leveraged support from TEAMER’s 15th funding call to optimize its Kaizen WEC. Under the guidance of Sandia National Laboratories and using the WecOptTool, the team is enhancing the device’s hydrodynamic design and power take-off system. The goal is to reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) by 40%.

