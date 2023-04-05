Pavilion Energy loads first small-scale LNG cargo for Hangjiaxin

April 5, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based energy solutions provider Pavilion Energy, a subsidiary of Temasek, has loaded the first termed small-scale LNG cargo bound for Chinese city gas distributor Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy.

Courtesy of Pavilion Energy

The first cargo was loaded on board LNG Jia Xing, a 46,200 cbm small-scale LNG vessel from the Singapore LNG (SLNG) terminal. The terminal was modified for small-scale LNG operations in 2019.

The operation was carried out over the weekend, 1 and 2 April, at the SLNG terminal as part of an agreement signed between Pavilion Energy and Hangjiaxin in 2021.

Courtesy of Pavilion Energy

Under the agreement, up to 0.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG will be delivered, starting this year, to the Jiaxing LNG terminal in Zhejiang, China.

The Jiaxing LNG Terminal will be operated by Hangjiaxin, a joint venture between city gas distributors Jiaxing Gas, the largest pipeline natural gas operator in Jiaxing, and Hangzhou Gas, the largest natural gas distributor in Zhejiang province.

According to Pavilion Energy, this delivery further reinforces its commitment to enhancing Singapore’s position as a regional LNG hub.

Just recently, the company conducted a truck-to-ship bunkering operation to deliver LNG to Singapore’s first LNG hybrid tug, JMS Sunshine. This marked the beginning of Pavilion Energy’s truck-to-ship LNG bunkering operations with Sembcorp Marine, under a supply agreement with Bulk Trade, a Sembcorp Marine subsidiary.