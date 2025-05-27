Woodfibre LNG
Home Fossil Energy First 'large-scale' pieces for Canada's $5.1B LNG terminal puzzle reach their destination (Gallery)

First ‘large-scale’ pieces for Canada’s $5.1B LNG terminal puzzle reach their destination (Gallery)

Business Developments & Projects
May 27, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

With the arrival of the first batch of modules, Woodfibre Management, a privately held Canadian company based in Vancouver, has revealed an important step forward in the construction of its operated $5.1 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project, under development in British Columbia, Canada.

First seven LNG modules arrive at the site in Squamish; Source: Woodfibre LNG

The first seven LNG modules arrived at the Woodfibre LNG site in Squamish, where construction activities continue, after plans were disclosed to apply to regulatory agencies for a second workplace accommodation unit to be moored adjacent to the MV Isabelle X floatel, which is located 7 kilometers outside of the community of Squamish. The new unit is expected to add around 900 skilled trades jobs to the construction project.

The arrival of the first seven specialized pipe rack modules, transported by a heavy cargo vessel, is said to mark a major step forward in the construction of the Woodfibre LNG facility, as the first large-scale components for installation, signaling the start of the project ‘going vertical’ and enabling the site to begin to take its final shape, bringing Canadian LNG one step closer to global markets.

According to Woodfibre LNG, these modules are fully completed structural steel frameworks that house and support piping carrying liquefied natural gas from the facility’s liquefaction unit to the floating storage tanks and loading facility from which LNG will be loaded onto carriers for delivery to overseas markets.

Luke Schauerte, CEO of Woodfibre LNG, commented: “This is a huge milestone for the Woodfibre LNG project as it’s the start of our facility going vertical – where people will really start to see the facility take shape. But it’s also bigger than that.

These first modules are a significant step forward in diversifying Canada’s energy export market, providing global customers with responsibly produced energy and ensuring Canadians receive maximum benefit for their resources.

First seven LNG modules arrive at the site in Squamish; Source: Woodfibre LNG

The LNG modules will now be offloaded at the Woodfibre LNG facility through the project’s newly completed marine offloading facility, a purpose-built offload dock designed to handle the delivery of large modules throughout the construction phase. Following offloading, the modules will be moved into place and mounted on their permanent foundations.

With 19 modules arriving through 2025 and 2026, including an 11,000-ton liquefaction unit the size of a football field, this is perceived to be just the beginning. The Woodfibre LNG project is set to produce 2.1 million tons of LNG for export annually, being built near the community of Squamish on the traditional territory of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation).

Owned by Woodfibre LNG Limited Partnership, where Pacific Energy Corporation holds a 70% stake and Enbridge the remaining 30%, this project is anticipated to be the world’s first net-zero LNG facility upon completion in 2027.

Schauerte added: “We are doing everything we can at Woodfibre LNG to bring our product to market as soon as possible. With modules arriving, we’ve hit a tremendously exciting and important phase where our site will change rapidly over the coming months.

“We’re focused on working safely and efficiently to move this project forward and complete the province’s first net zero LNG export facility.”

