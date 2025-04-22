Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Fire breaks out at Petrobras’ Campos Basin oil rig

Fire breaks out at Petrobras’ Campos Basin oil rig

Safety
April 22, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Dozens of workers have been treated for injuries following a fire on an oil platform off the coast of Brazil operated by the state-owned energy giant Petrobras.

PCH-1 platform fire; Source: Sindicato dos Petroleiros do Norte Fluminense

According to the Norte Fluminense Oil Workers’ Union (Sindicato dos Petroleiros do Norte Fluminense), a fire occurred on the platform PCH-1 in the morning of April 21, 2025, at around 7:25 a.m., followed by an explosion. As reported, the fire was brought under control around 11:25 a.m.

One of the workers fell into the sea during the accident, but was rescued by a boat, suffering some burns, the union said. The 176 non-essential workers were then evacuated from the platform, and gas flow from the unit was stopped as a safety measure.

Based on the union’s latest update, 32 workers were taken to hospitals. Of these 32, 14 workers suffered burns, while others had to undergo medical treatment due to inhaling smoke.

“Unfortunately, what we are seeing today are the practical consequences of the dismantling of the national oil industry. The scrapping of the Campos Basin, in addition to the economic losses, puts the lives of workers at risk. It is no coincidence that accidents like this have become more frequent,” highlighted the Union.

The PCH-1 platform is located in the Campos Basin, around 130 kilometers from Macaé, Rio de Janeiro. This and the PCH-2 platform were hibernated by Petrobras in early 2020 and later scheduled for decommissioning.

The two fixed platforms form part of the Cherne and Bagre concessions, comprising the Cherne and Bagre fields. Perenco hopes to revitalize these after the acquisition of the assets from Petrobras closes, which is expected to happen this year.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles