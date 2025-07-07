FPSO Almirante Tamandaré; Source: Petrobras
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Petrobras’ Brazilian FPSOs to sport Exail’s navigation tech

Petrobras’ Brazilian FPSOs to sport Exail’s navigation tech

Project & Tenders
July 7, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Exail, a subsidiary of Exail Technologies, has been hired to provide 30 Quadrans attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS), which will be installed on floating production, storage, and offloading units (FPSOs) working off the coast of Brazil for Petrobras, the country’s state-owned energy giant.

FPSO Almirante Tamandaré; Source: Petrobras

Thanks to a contract with Brazil’s Mitang, Exail will equip Petrobras’s FPSOs with Quadrans AHRS, said to provide real-time measurements of pitch, roll, and heading, with a heading accuracy of 0.23° seclat RMS, which is perceived to be essential for monitoring platform stability and ensuring safe, uninterrupted operations during complex offshore activities, including in areas where GNSS coverage may be limited or intermittent.

According to Exail, the solution’s maintenance-free design delivers dependable performance in harsh marine environments, supporting operational continuity and helping to reduce lifecycle costs. The system’s fast start-up capability, which allows rapid deployment and swift recovery following power cycles or system interruptions, is interpreted to further enhance offshore efficiency.

Diego Fernandes, CEO of Mitang, commented: “This collaboration with Exail reinforces our commitment to operational excellence and safety in Brazil’s offshore sector. By integrating Quadrans technology on Petrobras FPSOs, we are enhancing real-time monitoring capabilities that are critical for managing complex rig moves with greater confidence and precision.”

Exail believes that this new contract further solidifies its position as a provider of advanced inertial navigation solutions in the global offshore energy sector, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering high-performance technologies that meet the rigorous demands of offshore operations worldwide.

Thiago Montanari, Sales Director at Exail, highlighted: “We are honored to contribute to this important project with Mitang and Petrobras. Our Quadrans AHRS exemplifies cutting-edge innovation in offshore navigation, delivering reliable, maintenance-free performance that supports the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency in challenging marine environments.”

Last year, Exail was among the trio that teamed up to establish an innovative solution for precise seabed surveying at great depths with swarms of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for ocean floor mapping.

The collaboration came after the firm wrapped up sea trials for its transoceanic uncrewed surface vessel (USV) capable of long-duration operations of up to 30 days.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles