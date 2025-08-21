Alpha Star rig is one of multiple units working for Petrobras offshore Brazil; Source: Constellation Oil Services
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Brazil puts seven blocks on offer in latest oil & gas bid round

Brazil puts seven blocks on offer in latest oil & gas bid round

Authorities & Government
August 21, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP) has revealed seven blocks in the Campos and Santos basins that will be offered in the public session of the 3rd Cycle of the Open Acreage of Production Sharing (OPP).

Alpha Star rig is one of multiple units working for Petrobras offshore Brazil; Source: Constellation Oil Services

The public session will take place on October 22, 2025, with seven blocks on the menu, including Jaspe, Citrino, Larimar, Ônix, and Itaimbezinho in the Campos basin, alongside Ametista and Esmeralda in the Santos basin. The third Cycle of the Open Acreage of Production Sharing was opened and its indicative schedule was published on June 17, 2025.

According to ANP, bidders with active registration in the third cycle may expand their interest in the bidding process until September 11, 2025, by submitting new declarations of interest and additional bid guarantees for the blocks. Bidders with active registration but not submitting a declaration of interest may submit bids in consortium with a bidder that has declared interest within the set timeline.

The list of the bidders eligible to participate in the third cycle entails 3R Petroleum Offshore, BP Energy do Brasil, Chevron Brasil Óleo e Gás, CNOOC Petroleum Brasil, Ecopetrol Óleo e Gás do Brasil, Equinor Brasil Energia, Karoon Petróleo e Gás, Petrogal Brasil, Petróleo Brasileiro, Petronas Petróleo Brasil, Prio Forte, QatarEnergy Brasil, Shell Brasil Petróleo, Sinopec Exploration and Production Brazil, and TotalEnergies EP Brasil.

The current version of the tender protocol at the opening of the third Cycle of the Open Acreage of Production Sharing includes 13 exploration blocks: Ágata, Amazonita, Ametista, Citrino, Esmeralda, Itaimbezinho, Jade, Jaspe, Larimar, Ônix, Safira Leste, Safira Oeste, and Turmalina.

This comes after nine companies secured exploration rights in June 2025 for several offshore blocks on offer at the 5th Permanent Concession Offer Cycle held by ANP.

Related Article

Aside from the Parecis onshore basin, the Foz do Amazonas, Santos, and Pelotas offshore basins were also in play.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles