Petrojarl Banff FPSO to be recycled at M.A.R.S.

January 19, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

M.A.R.S. Europe has been awarded a contract by Teekay Petrojarl Floating Production for dismantling and recycling of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO, after 21 years of service in the North Sea.

The contract includes engineering, preparation, dismantling, and green recycling of the unit, M.A.R.S. said on Tuesday.

Over the past few months, Teekay has undertaken a competitive tender process to select a green recycling yard that complies with all UK/EU regulations.

After careful review, Teekay has selected Modern American Recycling Services (M.A.R.S.) Europe’s EU-approved facility in the Port of Frederikshavn, Denmark for the green recycling of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO.

M.A.R.S. said: “We are glad that Teekay is choosing to retire and recycle the Petrojarl Banff FPSO in an environmentally friendly manner, at our approved EU Green facility in the Port of Frederikshavn, Denmark, contributing to stimulate the growth of the circular economy”.

The decommissioned unit has been temporarily moored at Kishorn Port since September 2020 and is expected to arrive at the recycling yard in Denmark before the end of 1Q 2021.

The Banff FPSO is a floating production, storage and offloading vessel built in 1997. It has an overall length of 120 metres and a width of 42 metres.

During its final operational phase, the vessel was located within CNR International’s Banff and Kyle fields situated within Central North Sea approximately 190km off Peterhead.

CNRI filed its Banff and Kyle fields decommissioning programs for an FPSO and FSO float-off with the UK authorities in March 2020. UK authorities approved CNRI’s decommissioning plan in late May 2020.