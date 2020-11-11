Petronas starts LNG bunkering business ops

November 11, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

The Malaysian energy giant Petronas has officially launched its LNG bunkering business by completing its first LNG bunkering operation at Pasir Gudang, Johor.

Image courtesy of Petronas

Through a collaboration with Titan LNG, a Dutch LNG bunkering solution provider operating in Europe, the operation involved a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering transfer from Avenir Advantage, Petronas’ first LNG bunkering vessel to SIEM Aristotle.

Under the PETRONAS Marine brand, the 7,500-cbm Avenir Advantage will be offering LNG bunkering business to promote the use of LNG as a cleaner marine fuel. This will also be the first dedicated LBV to serve customers in South East Asia.

Commenting on the start of Petronas’ LNG bunkering business, the company’s executive vice president and CEO of Gas and New Energy, Adnan Zainal Abidin, said, “With the LBV and the strategic location of our regasification facilities in Pengerang, Johor, and Sungai Udang, Malacca, we’ve strengthened Malaysia’s position as an LNG bunkering hub that provides reliable and cost-competitive cleaner energy solutions.”

He added that the LNG bunkering vessel can also operate as an LNG carrier for delivery to small gas demand centers inaccessible by large conventional LNG vessels.

