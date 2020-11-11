Petronas starts LNG bunkering business ops
The Malaysian energy giant Petronas has officially launched its LNG bunkering business by completing its first LNG bunkering operation at Pasir Gudang, Johor.
Through a collaboration with Titan LNG, a Dutch LNG bunkering solution provider operating in Europe, the operation involved a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering transfer from Avenir Advantage, Petronas’ first LNG bunkering vessel to SIEM Aristotle.
Under the PETRONAS Marine brand, the 7,500-cbm Avenir Advantage will be offering LNG bunkering business to promote the use of LNG as a cleaner marine fuel. This will also be the first dedicated LBV to serve customers in South East Asia.
Commenting on the start of Petronas’ LNG bunkering business, the company’s executive vice president and CEO of Gas and New Energy, Adnan Zainal Abidin, said, “With the LBV and the strategic location of our regasification facilities in Pengerang, Johor, and Sungai Udang, Malacca, we’ve strengthened Malaysia’s position as an LNG bunkering hub that provides reliable and cost-competitive cleaner energy solutions.”
He added that the LNG bunkering vessel can also operate as an LNG carrier for delivery to small gas demand centers inaccessible by large conventional LNG vessels.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 13 days ago
Avenir Advantage delivered to Future Horizon
Avenir LNG said its recently delivered LBV Avenir Advantage has been delivered to its owner, Future ...Posted: 13 days ago
-
Posted: 28 days ago
Avenir takes delivery of its first LNG bunkering vessel
Avenir LNG has taken delivery of its first dual-purpose liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering and su...Posted: 28 days ago
-
Posted: 20 days ago
Petronas unit secures $409 million financing
Pengerang LNG (Two), a unit of the Malaysian energy giant Petronas, has secured 1.7 billion Malaysia...Posted: 20 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Petronas launches virtual LNG pipeline
Malaysian energy giant Petronas has launched its LNG virtual pipeline system (VPS) via its regasific...Posted: 2 months ago