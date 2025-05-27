PG Tankers’ methanol-ready newbuild added to Isle of Man Ship Registry

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

British tanker owner and operator Pritchard-Gordon Tankers (PG Tankers) has taken delivery of a new low-emission methanol-ready tanker flagged by the Isle of Man Ship Registry (IOMSR).

Courtesy of Isle of Man Ship Registry (IOMSR)

The newbuid is a 10,600 dwt IMO II coated oil product and chemical tanker named Lettie PG. Designed by Swedish-headquartered FKAB Marine Design, the ship was constructed at the Ding Heng shipyard in China and launched in September 2024.

Lettie PG is the first of three tankers ordered by PG Tankers in an ongoing fleet renewal program.

According to IOMSR, the newbuild represents a new generation of environmentally-focused tankers, and it has gone into service under the Isle of Man flag.

The tanker is equipped with several new technologies to meet PG Tankers’ sustainability initiative.

Specifically, Lettie PG is methanol fuel-ready, with peak-shaving power batteries, and solar-powered charging, zero emissions discharge capability, and cold ironing compatibility. It also features FKAB’s patented F-Bow and benefits from extensive CFD optimization to improve wave resistance and hull flow, IOSMR explained.

The ship is equipped with Wärtsilä’s integrated propulsion system, including a twisted leading-edge rudder and a matched propeller-hull configuration.

Cameron Mitchell, IOMSR Director, said: “We are very proud to welcome LETTIE PG to the IOMSR fleet. This vessel represents a new generation of environmentally focused tanker design, tailored to unique trading requirements and it demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability.

“We are very proud to support this forward-thinking vessel under the Isle of Man flag and commend PG Tankers on its leadership in innovative and sustainable shipping.”

In 2020, IOMSR became the first flag state to join the Getting to Zero Coalition, an industry-led alliance working towards decarbonizing the international maritime shipping sector.

Two years later, IOSMR also became the world’s first flag state to reduce registration fees for ships deploying green technology.

