Plexus to deliver surface wellhead for new North Sea gas well

December 23, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Plexus Holdings has secured a purchase order for a POS-GRIP surface production wellhead system for a “leading” North Sea operator.

The order includes the POS-GRIP 10,000 psi leakproof “HG” metal to metal sealing surface production wellhead, as well as associated spares and valve equipment for a new gas well in the North Sea.

The wellhead equipment is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2022.

The contract is expected to have a duration of approximately 120 days, with most of the revenue to be booked during the current 2021/22 financial year.

According to Plexus, this latest purchase order is in line with the company’s IP led strategy to continue to gain market share within the production wellhead marketplace in conjunction with the recent cooperation agreement with Cameron for the supply of jack-up exploration wellhead and mudline equipment, together with the intention to move into other areas of the energy sector, including potentially, geothermal, carbon capture and hydrogen storage.

“Following our recent cooperation agreement with Cameron in relation to the supply of Jack-up exploration wellheads, this latest order shows we in addition continue to progress our strategy of direct sales in the surface production wellhead marketplace with our “HG” metal sealing technology,” said Plexus’ CEO Ben Van Bilderbeek.

“Plexus believes that it has an important role to play in this transition process as pressure grows to eradicate harmful fugitive methane emissions from the entirety of the natural gas consumption chain, whenever and wherever possible.”

At the well-site, POS-GRIP’s leak-proof wellheads can achieve such goals in a way that conventional wellheads cannot, and as a result, the production wellhead technology delivers a compelling economic and environmental proposition for the surface production operations, the UK company concluded.