An offshore platform at Valhall field
Out with the old, in with the new: Aker BP's North Sea field sports new jacket for 40 more years of production

Out with the old, in with the new: Aker BP’s North Sea field sports new jacket for 40 more years of production

June 24, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norwegian oil and gas player Aker BP has installed a new piece of equipment at its field situated in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea.

Valhall field; Source: Aker BP

As disclosed by Aker BP in a social media post, two of the world’s largest offshore vessels, Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit and Heerema Marine Contractors’ Sleipnir, assisted in the removal of the old processing and compression platform (PCP) jacket and the installation of a new production and wellhead platform (PWP) jacket at the Valhall field.

This is said to mark the end of an era for Valhall, extending its operation beyond 2028. Producing since 1982, the field is now entering a new era, which is expected to result in 40 more years of production. The Norwegian player aims to produce a billion barrels over this course of time, which is also the amount produced since the field came online.

Greenlighted in June 2023, the Valhall PWP-Fenris development entered its construction stage in September 2023. Total investments in its development are estimated at $6.6 billion.

The development includes a new production and wellhead platform linked to the Valhall field center by a bridge and an unstaffed installation at the Fenris field that will be tied back to Valhall via pipelines on the seabed. The production is anticipated to start in Q3 2027.

Aker BP has chosen Pandion Energy as its partner on the Valhall field and PGNiG Upstream Norway on Fenris, situated 50 kilometers away. The Valhall PWP-Fenris development will use the existing power from the shore system, with what Aker BP says are minimal emissions, estimated at less than 1 kg CO2/boe.

A total of 19 wells are planned to be drilled. 15 of these will be at Valhall PWP, hoping to recover 70 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) after first oil is achieved in Q2 2027. The remaining four wells will be drilled at Fenris, recovering 160 mmboe with first gas in Q3 of 2027.

Another milestone deemed important for the Valhall PWP-Fenris project was marked last month with the 180-meter-long towed spool setting sail from Westcon’s yard in Florø to Valhall for installation.

