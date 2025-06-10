Montrose; Source: Repsol UK
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy North Sea oil & gas operator puts Halliburton on well lifecycle mission across UK assets

North Sea oil & gas operator puts Halliburton on well lifecycle mission across UK assets

Project & Tenders
June 10, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-headquartered oilfield services player Halliburton has won a multi-year deal with Repsol Resources UK, a subsidiary of Spain’s Repsol, to support the operator’s full well lifecycle on oil and gas assets in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Montrose; Source: Repsol UK

While emphasizing that this deal enables it to optimize the remaining potential of the UK North Sea in collaboration with Repsol, Halliburton explains that it will provide subsurface technology, drilling and completion services, alongside digital solutions for new developments.

Furthermore, the U.S. player will deliver a rigless intervention framework that enables Repsol Resources UK to optimize well construction, production, and intervention to maximize plug and abandonment (P&A) operations.

Timothy Horsfall, Vice President of Halliburton Europe, highlighted: “This collaboration between Halliburton and Repsol Resources UK marks a strategic milestone. The efforts to maximize the remaining potential of the UK North Sea align with our focus to provide safe and reliable P&A operations.”

As the two players aim to establish an industry standard for innovation and economic growth, Halliburton’s services will support Repsol Resources UK’s decommissioning efforts in the region. This North Sea operator has interests in 43 fields, out of which it operates 36, on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) with 11 offshore installations and two onshore terminals.

The company recently hired Archer to take care of late-life and plug and abandonment services across its platform portfolio, including Piper, Claymore, Tartan, Saltire, Auk, Arbroath, Montrose, Beatrice, and Clyde

Related Article

The deal with Halliburton follows Repsol Resources UK’s deal with New European Offshore (NEO Energy) to combine their North Sea businesses to create NEO NEXT Energy, a new player, 55% owned by NEO and 45% by Repsol UK.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles