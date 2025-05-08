Plug Power to use BASF’s purification solutions in its hydrogen liquefaction plants

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 8, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Germany’s chemical producer BASF has signed a cooperation agreement with U.S. hydrogen solutions company Plug Power to supply its DeOxo catalysts for use in Plug Power’s hydrogen liquefaction plants worldwide.

Illustration; Archive; Courtesy of Plug Power

BASF’s DeOxo catalysts, including the Purivate Pd15 product, are claimed to offer “exceptional” catalyst performance at low temperatures, reducing the need for expensive precious metals.

In addition to DeOxo catalysts for the efficient removal of oxygen, Plug Power has qualified adsorbents like Sorbead Air for use in its hydrogen plants. This specialty aluminosilicate gel reportedly offers energy-efficient dehydration of electrolyzed hydrogen.

As disclosed, the primary focus of the BASF-Plug Power collaboration is on hydrogen liquefaction plants with capacities of 30, 60, and 90 tons per day.

Daniel Kennedy, Vice President, Process Technology, Plug Power, said: “Plug Power has confidence in BASF’s extensive experience and expertise in hydrogen purification. We believe this collaboration will provide our clients with proven and reliable end-to-end solutions that enhance the economic viability of liquid hydrogen plants.”

Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President, Chemical Catalysts and Adsorbents at BASF, commented: “BASF has a rich history in hydrogen purification and has built a robust portfolio that features large-scale hydrogen purification units in our own facilities. We are proud to have also earned the approval of other leading players in the green hydrogen sector.”

In other news, BASF inked a deal with Spanish shipping and chemicals company Forestal del Atlántico to accelerate the production of e-methanol (eMeOH) through carbon capture solutions. Specifically, BASF is set to share its proprietary OASE blue gas technology, a treatment solution engineered to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from flue gases, for use in Forestal del Atlántico’s Triskelion project in Galicia, Spain.

As for Plug Power, it is worth mentioning that at the beginning of 2025, the company introduced what it claims is the industry’s ‘first-ever’ spot pricing program for liquid green hydrogen. Hydrogen buyers now have the freedom to purchase liquid green hydrogen from Plug’s production plants on demand and without the limitations of long-term take-or-pay agreements.

The company also closed a $1.66 billion loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) to support its hydrogen buildout. The loan guarantee is expected to help finance the construction of up to six projects to produce and liquify zero- or low-carbon hydrogen at scale throughout the U.S.

