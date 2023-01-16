Port of San Diego doubles shore power capacity

January 16, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The Port of San Diego is ramping up its efforts to improve air quality at the port by doubling the capacity of ships that can use shore power.

Namely, two cruise ships can now simultaneously use shore power in San Diego rather than running their diesel engines while at berth. Previously, only one vessel was able to do so.

On Friday, 13 of January, the Disney Wonder and the Insignia were the first two cruise vessels to use shore power at the same time in San Diego.

“Having two shore power outlets at the cruise ship terminals will result in at least a 90 percent overall reduction of harmful pollutants (while the ships are docked) such as Nitrous Oxides (NOx) and Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) as well as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The port is also meeting California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations that require essentially all cruise ships calling on California ports to use shore power beginning January 1, 2023,” the port said.

The port invested $4.6 million to complete this project and worked with Cochrane Marine, LLC to purchase equipment and manage the construction, coordination, testing, and commissioning. San Diego County-based Baker Electric, Inc. installed the port-provided electrical equipment and removed, replaced, and terminated medium voltage cables.

The port installed its first shore power outlet at the cruise terminals in 2010.

Doubling shore power at the cruise terminals is among many electrification efforts underway in support of the port’s Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS).

Other initiatives include: