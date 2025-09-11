Back to overview
Port of San Diego reports progress on Maritime Clean Air Strategy

Business Developments & Projects
September 11, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Port of San Diego, the U.S., has implemented and is making progress on 80% of the objectives outlined in its Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS), according to the latest MCAS highlights report.

Credit: Port of San Diego

As disclosed, since the last air inventory conducted in 2019, port maritime operations have seen a 46% reduction in diesel particulate matter, a 32% reduction in nitrogen oxides, and a 10% decrease in carbon dioxide.

Chair Danielle Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, said: “All of us at the Port of San Diego are excited to see the Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS) delivering results. Over the last four years, our staff and partners have leaned into MCAS and are advancing cleaner air and better public health in our portside communities. The investment and deployment of new, zero-emission technologies show we can grow the economy while safeguarding the people we serve.”

It is understood that the MCAS outlines projects and initiatives aimed at improving air quality around San Diego Bay while supporting maritime operations.

To date, the Port of San Diego and its partners have reportedly committed more than $227 million for maritime electrification and efficiency efforts. This includes:

  • $83.4 million – tenant and service providers’ electric equipment and commercial harbor craft,
  • $27.7 million – port electric vehicles and equipment,
  • $75.5 million – infrastructure upgrades at Port of San Diego cargo and cruise terminals,
  • $18.5 million – freight efficiency along Harbor Drive,
  • $20.8 million – Clean Truck Program, and
  • $900,000 – Community Outreach and Workforce Development.

As noted, the implementation of MCAS initiatives has enabled the Port of San Diego and its tenants to secure state and federal grants and investments. Most recently, the port was awarded a $58.6 million EPA grant that also includes a $27.7 million match, totaling $86.3 million.

