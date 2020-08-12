Port of Seattle: Additional funds approved for two more years of maritime innovation

August 12, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

The Port of Seattle Commission has approved another two years of funding for Washington Maritime Blue, a non-profit strategic alliance formed to foster maritime innovation and sustainability in support of an inclusive blue economy.

Port of Seattle

As explained, the port’s support will help advance economic recovery by offering a maritime accelerator initiative, hosting maritime blue forums and developing a prioritized strategic plan and budget for 2021-2022.

The contract would be for two years at the rate of $150,000 annually.

“The Port of Seattle is committed to investing in ways to advance innovation and sustainability in the maritime industry through partnerships with organizations like Washington Maritime Blue,” Fred Felleman, Port of Seattle Commission Vice President and Maritime Blue Board member, commented.

“It’s more important than ever as we look to jumpstart our economy that we draw from the maritime expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and environmental ethic inherent in the Northwest to help assure that the economic recovery of our region floats the boats of those who need it most.”

The port has partnered with Maritime Blue over the past year to advance maritime innovation initiatives. Maritime Blue piloted a successful business accelerator program, identified access to capital issues facing the maritime industry and worked with the Port on greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction strategies.