Port of Stavanger picks Blueday Technology’s shore power system

August 22, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian provider of shore power and charging systems for the marine industry Blueday Technology has been selected by the Port of Stavanger to provide its shore power system.

Blueday Technology

As informed, the BluEco Shore Power system will be installed at the port’s terminal in Risavika (Norway). The Port of Stavanger has approx. 50,000 port calls every year, more than 5,500 metres of quay, 680,000 m2 of land area with some buildings and is visited by close to 500,000 cruise passengers.

This requires consumption of water, fuel and energy, use of materials and chemicals, production of waste and sewage, noise and emissions to air and sea.

Now, the new technology will help the port reduce its environmental impact and achieve climate targets.

“We are very pleased to be chosen by Port of Stavanger for this shore power project,” said Jon Asle Andersen, operation manager at Blueday Technology.

“Port of Stavanger were amongst the early adaptors in Norway – leading the way in marine harbour sector electrification, decarbonization, and greenhouse gas reduction initiatives.”

Shipping along the coast accounts for large greenhouse gas emissions and significant local air and noise pollution. Seven per cent of greenhouse gas emissions from shipping take place while the ships are moored.

The shore-to-ship power solutions enable vessels moored in the port to use all the electricity needed for operating their onboard systems, including ventilation and cooling, from the local grid network. The use of shore-side power allows ships to shut off their diesel engines while moored in port.

Specifically, this results in reductions in greenhouse gas and noise emissions as well as vibrations, improving environmental conditions for people in and around the port.

The terminal at Risavika will after the installation serve additional ships with clean energy to reduce the environmental impact and achieve climate targets.

“This contract further validates the company strategy we launched to fully focus on cleantech solutions as previous niche markets are becoming mass markets and emphasises how Blueday Technology is a valuable partner in the decarbonisation of the global maritime sector,” added Andersen.

Blueday Technology is responsible for the complete design, engineering, supply, installation, and commissioning of the project. The operating center in Stavanger, will execute this contract, scheduled to be completed during the second half of 2024.