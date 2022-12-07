Ports of Belledune and Hamburg join forces on clean fuels and sustainable energy

December 7, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

The Belledune Port Authority (BPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Germany’s largest seaport, the Port of Hamburg, to collaborate on clean fuels and green products.

As ifomerd, the partners will work on the movement of dry and liquid bulk commodities, and manufactured products, between Canada and Germany.

Photo: Belledune Port Authority (BPA)

Furthermore, the ports will form a relationship that will foster collaboration to support the emerging needs of Canada and Germany’s energy and manufacturing sectors, with a focus on the production, storage and shipment of cleaner fuels such as green ammonia, hydrogen, biomass and renewable natural gas.

In August, the Belledune Port Authority (BPA) also signed an MoU with Niedersachsen Ports, Wilhelmshaven, Germany.

These agreements support the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Canada and Germany to establish an energy partnership aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 through a transition to safe, secure, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy.

They also support the joint declaration of intent between Canada and Germany to establish a Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance signed in August this year in Stephenville, Newfoundland.

“The MOU recognizes that cooperation in transitioning to sustainable energy not only delivers mutual benefits but is also required for the prosperity of the international community,” the port authority emphasized.

“The MOU recognizes the importance of the role that the Port operations will play in the production, storage and shipment of clean fuels and green manufactured goods, for both domestic and intercontinental markets. The MOU will assure safe and secure access for the movement of clean fuels, green energy and other products between Canada and Germany.”

The ports will share information on government policy updates, market dynamics, infrastructure developments, technology advancements in the maritime transport sector as it transitions to cleaner fuels and greener energy.

Recently, the Port of Belledune announced its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility at the northern New Brunswick port that will help meet provincial, federal and global goals of a transition to a clean energy future.