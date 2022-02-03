Production vessel engulfed in flames after explosion

February 3, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

An offshore production vessel located offshore Nigeria has been engulfed in flames following an explosion with several media reporting that the vessel sank after the incident.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the FPSO Trinity Spirit has exploded while 10 crew members were on board. No fatalities have been confirmed and Shebah Exploration & Production Co. (SEPCOL), which has the vessel on lease, is investigating the cause.

The FPSO serves and is the primary production facility for the block OML 108. The vessel can process up to 22,000 barrels a day, process and inject up to 40,000bwpd and store 2mmbbls of oil, according to SEPCOL’s website.

OML 108 covers an area of 750sqkm in water depth of 88ft (30m) in the western edge of the Niger Delta in shallow water offshore Nigeria, six miles southwest of Chevron’s Meren field but reaches a water depth of 700ft (213m) on the southern portion of OML 108.

Nigeria’s information hub Proshare reported that the explosion happened during the early hours of Wednesday, confirming there were 10 crew members on board and no reported fatalities at this time.

Nigeria’s THISDAY reported that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion of the FPSO vessel in Warri, Delta State.

Some shocking photos from Nigeria, where a FPSO has suffered a spectacular fire. We have confirmed an explosion and a fire, and the company says no casualties. Beyond, **local media is reporting** that the 'Trinity Spirit' sank. The explosion was near the Escravos terminal #OOTT pic.twitter.com/CvrZE7RG0K — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) February 3, 2022

FPSO Trinity owned by Shebah E&P, exploded and sunk today offshore Escravos, a few hours ago#oilandgas #nigerdelta pic.twitter.com/NKnTbyapgV — BusinessDay (@BusinessDayNg) February 3, 2022

Video screenshot; Courtesy of Aurora Intel

SEPCOL confirm the FPSO Trinity Spirit has exploded off the coast of #Nigeria this morning, 10 reportedly killed. pic.twitter.com/bqe3bZPzQf — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) February 3, 2022

