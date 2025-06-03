Source: Inyanga Marine Energy Group
Inyanga Marine Energy names new contractors for 20 MW Wales tidal energy project

June 3, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

UK-based Inyanga Marine Energy Group has confirmed a new round of contract awards for its 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy array, set for deployment at the Morlais site off Anglesey, Wales, in the first quarter of 2026.

Source: Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Newly announced contract recipients include PPI Engineering for the design and manufacture of the generator and generator housing, RMSpumptools for a 11 kV Wet-Mate Connector System, Involution Technologies for the design and build of the main shaft unit with a 3:1 gearbox, Iconsys for systems integration focused on power management, Eire Composites for the production of carbon fibre blades, and Prysmian for the manufacture of export cables.

“Each of our contracts were awarded following a rigorous tender process. The winning contractors are all best in class and have proven themselves as capable of delivering advanced technology at the cutting edge,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

The majority are based in the UK. Our patented HydroWing technology is set to demonstrate the viability of tidal energy and establish Wales and the UK as a global leader in renewable energy.”

Paul Ward, Business Development Manager at PPI Engineering, said the contract is an opportunity to showcase the UK’s technical capabilities through technologies designed to meet the challenges of climate change.

“It is great to see everything coming together to deliver the HydroWing demonstration project in early 2026, prior to full scale deployment in 2028. We are witnessing innovation in action,” said Andy Billcliff, CEO of Menter Môn Morlais.

HydroWing is described as a simple, cost-effective method for generating tidal stream energy. It consists of a structure that rests on the seabed and “wings” with turbines attached, which are easily lowered into place. These turbines work in both directions, generating power with the incoming and outgoing tides, and are economical to produce in large quantities.

According to Inyanga Marine Energy, the Morlais zone is one of the largest consented tidal energy sites in Europe and the only dedicated tidal demonstration area of its kind globally. 

With a potential generation capacity of 240 MW, the site is managed by social enterprise Menter Môn Morlais and is backed by the Welsh Government, which holds an £8 million equity stake in the project. An additional £2 million equity investment was recently made directly into Inyanga Marine.

Just recently, Inyanga Marine Energy awarded a contract to Hutchinson Engineering, a compatriot firm, to fabricate key components for its HydroWing tidal energy device, part of the 20 MW array to be deployed at the Morlais site off Anglesey, Wales.

To remind, at the end of 2024, Inyanga Marine Energy unveiled the design of its 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy project, set to be demonstrated at the Morlais tidal energy site in Wales in 2025.

