QatarEnergy LNG delivers 1,000th cargo to South Hook LNG terminal in UK

November 1, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

QatarEnergy LNG, previously known as Qatargas, has completed its 1,000th LNG shipment to the South Hook LNG terminal at Milford Haven in the United Kingdom (UK).

Courtesy of QatarEnergy LNG

The landmark delivery was made by the Q-Max LNG carrier Mozah, which already has another landmark achievement to its name, the 10,000th LNG cargo from Ras Laffan port in 2006, QatarEnergy LNG said.

With the arrival of the 1,000th vessel, South Hook terminal has received and processed almost 100 million tons of LNG, which is the equivalent of supplying natural gas to every household in the UK for almost 5 years, QatarEnergy LNG noted.

The terminal, located on the Pembrokeshire coast near Milford Haven in Wales, became commercially operational in 2009 and has the capacity to process up to 20% of the UK’s needs of natural gas.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy LNG, commented: “The 1,000th LNG delivery is another strong affirmation of our commitment to ensuring a reliable supply of cleaner energy to our customers around the world, which is vital for a sustainable energy transition.”

“The South Hook LNG terminal symbolizes the importance of Qatari LNG to one of the world’s most dynamic and vibrant economies, as well as the long and historic relations that tie Qatar and the UK.”

Regarding QatarEnergy LNG’s other endeavours, in October 2023, the company signed multiple long-term LNG supply deals. They include a deal with Eni for the supply of LNG from Qatar to Italy, a deal with Shell for the supply of LNG from Qatar to the Netherlands and a deal with TotalEnergies for the supply of LNG from Qatar to France.