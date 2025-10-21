QatarEnergy makes use of ‘largest LNG receiving terminal’ in Europe

Grain LNG
October 21, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Qatar’s state-owned oil & gas giant QatarEnergy has started utilizing liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and regasification capacity at a giant LNG terminal in the UK, which is described as Europe’s largest LNG regasification terminal, located at Isle of Grain to the East of London.

While disclosing that it began using LNG delivery, storage, and regasification capacity at the UK’s Isle of Grain terminal in July 2025, QatarEnergy explained that the capacity of up to 7.2 million tons per annum would be utilized pursuant to a long-term agreement signed in October 2020.

 The firm emphasized: “Commencing the utilization of the Isle of Grain’s terminal capacity also complements QatarEnergy’s wholly owned subsidiary, QatarEnergy Trading’s existing LNG terminal capacities at Zeebrugge (Belgium) and Montoir (France), reinforcing its commitment to providing reliable LNG supplies across Europe, while enhancing the flexibility of its global LNG portfolio and supporting the rapid growth of its business.”

The Qatari giant elaborated that the first LNG cargo to be delivered under the deal was unloaded at the Isle of Grain terminal on July 15, marking the start of the 25-year term of the agreement.

Recently, Centrica and Energy Capital Partners (ECP), part of Bridgeport Group, took steps to acquire the UK terminal from the National Grid group, a British electricity and gas utility.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy, underlined: “We are pleased to commence utilization of the LNG storage, and regasification capacity at the Isle of Grain terminal.

“This is an important milestone, which expands our LNG storage portfolio, and marks a significant step in QatarEnergy’s strategic expansion into the UK gas market through Europe’s largest LNG receiving terminal.”

Grain LNG’s primary service is the provision of LNG storage and regasification capacity to primarily strong investment-grade customers under long-term, inflation-linked capacity contracts.

With an annual regasification capacity of 21.7 bcm and tank storage capacity of 1 million cubic meters, the terminal is currently undergoing an expansion of 5.3 bcm additional regasification capacity and an additional 200,000 cubic meters of storage capacity.

Upon completion of the ongoing expansion, it will be able to provide up to a third of the UK’s gas demand. The terminal also offers additional services such as ship reloading, transhipment, and road tanker loading.

Grain LNG’s customer base consists of companies, including Centrica, QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies, Venture Global, Sonatrach, Shell, and Uniper. This terminal is 100% contracted until 2029, more than 70% contracted until 2038, and over 50% contracted to 2045.

