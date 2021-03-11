Reducing carbon footprint of CSD Athena

March 11, 2021, by Eldin Ganic

Wartsila has expanded its partnership with Van Oord with the signing of a 9-year renewal and extension to its Optimized Maintenance agreement. The contract covers the Wartsila engines installed on the cutter suction dredger ‘Athena’ and was signed in January 2021.

The new agreement also expands on the original by adding Wartsila’s Expert Insight and Data Driven Maintenance solutions. It also enables the addition of technologies and maintenance procedures delivering better fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Expert Insight is an innovative solution that takes predictive maintenance to a higher level than previously possible. The service leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time, spot anomalies, foresee potential problems, and enable rapid reaction accordingly.

Van Oord photo

“The earlier agreement was professionally and efficiently handled by Wartsila, so we had no hesitation in seeking a renewal,” said Jorn Bertens, Category Manager, Van Oord Ship management.

“Previously the focus was on maintaining operational efficiency. Now the elements of sustainability and cost control have also been added, This ensures optimal fuel consumption, which in turn reduces emissions.”

“Wartsila Lifecycle Solutions, including Optimized Maintenance agreements, are an essential and central part of our lifecycle support commitment to our customers,” added Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wartsila Marine Power.

“The introduction of Expert Insight adds even greater value to our support offering by delivering a level of predictability and optimization that has never before been possible, and it allows us also to detect issues before they actually happen,” Wilhelms concluded.