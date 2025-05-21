Back to overview
HD Hyundai seeks AI edge in marine technology via new partnership

Collaboration
May 21, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

South Korea’s titan HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has shaken hands with the US-headquartered software development company Altair to boost the performance of eco-friendly marine engines and explore further potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the maritime industry.

Credit: Altair

As disclosed, Altair, part of Siemens Digital Industries Software, a US-based company specializing in 3D and 2D Product Lifecycle Management software, signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HD Hyundai’s Engine Research Institute to support the South Korean major’s efforts in ‘advancing’ marine engine technology and providing “tangible” results in areas like design efficiency and reduced development cycles.

To be specific, within the scope of this agreement, the two partners will endeavor to:

  • create simulation platforms of environmentally friendly marine engine design and optimization;
  • use AI-backed technological solutions to ‘enhance’ engine performance;
  • perform predictive maintenance and diagnostics capabilities;
  • improve engine safety via AI-based visualization technologies.

Sharing more insight on the event, Sungchan An, Vice President and Head of the HD Hyundai Engine Research Institute, remarked that the joint initiative represents the next chapter of an already established relationship, underscoring that Altair has already worked with the company on the engineering of simulation technologies for the HiMSEN engine designs.

“With Altair now part of Siemens, the development of next-generation engine design technologies—such as virtual product development and AI-based engine simulation—is expected to further accelerate,” An added.

Maritime digitalization has been a hot topic as the industry forges ahead with efforts to improve operational efficiency, cut down on harmful pollutant emissions, and remain competitive in an increasingly data-driven global economy.

Regulatory pressure, shifting trade dynamics, and rising sustainability demands have prompted shipowners and port operators to invest in technologies such as real-time vessel monitoring, automated cargo handling, and AI-based route optimization, the adoption of which is believed to cut costs and raise safety levels.

These digital tools are also seen as ‘vital’ for meeting environmental compliance targets set by bodies like the European Union (EU) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Rather than a sweeping overhaul, however, the digital shift has unfolded through targeted upgrades—often focused on immediate pain points like fuel efficiency, port congestion, and equipment downtime.

For instance, in August 2024, Swiss shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)’s arm MSC Cruises implemented OptiCruise, a voyage planning tool said to optimize itineraries by evaluating port sequencing, departure and arrival times, as well as vessel speed. With the solution, the cruise company said that it anticipated a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 15% by 2026.

The Port of Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering port, and the Port of Rotterdam—Europe’s biggest port—have endeavored to not just decarbonize but also digitalize their operations.

The two established a green and digital shipping corridor in 2022 and have since brought together 28 partners across the entire container shipping value chain to bolster the deployment of sustainable fuels and implement digital solutions for better efficiency.

What is more, in January last year, HD Hyundai and Finnish maritime software companies NAPA and CADMATIC revealed they would work together on speeding up the digital transformation of the shipbuilding sector. The parties highlighted they would aim to produce an innovative ship design and information management solution, integrating a product lifecycle management (PLM) system.

As informed, the collaboration entails leveraging 3D models and the latest breakthroughs in information management technology to deliver smart solutions that ‘streamline’ the entire vessel construction process.

