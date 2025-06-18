Back to overview
Research center for sustainable shipping opens in Scotland

Business Developments & Projects
June 18, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Scotland’s University of Strathclyde, in partnership with Germany-based dry bulk carrier owner and operator Oldendorff Carriers, has launched a new research center focused on sustainable shipping.

The center is expected to drive actionable research to advance the decarbonization of maritime operations, aligning global climate targets with operational realities at sea.

According to Oldendorff, the goal is to address evidence gaps critical to an “effective” industry transition, focusing on technological, operational, and human factors, including the impacts of decarbonization measures on the crew.

It is understood that key research areas will also encompass the design of next-generation, energy-efficient vessels, the integration of alternative fuel systems, and the application of AI-driven decision-support systems.

Stephen McArthur, Executive Dean of Engineering and Associate Principal, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Oldendorff, uniting Strathclyde’s internationally recognised research capabilities with Oldendorff’s deep operational expertise and knowledge. By combining our strengths, we are creating new opportunities to drive forward the decarbonisation of the global shipping industry – an urgent challenge that demands innovative, practical solutions. We look forward to delivering impact together through research, technology development and knowledge exchange.”

Torsten Barenthin, Director Research & Development, commented: “Decarbonising the maritime sector is the greatest operational challenge the industry faces and will continue to face in the years ahead.
Addressing it requires not only collaboration, but also a willingness to engage with the difficult issues that remain unexamined in much of the current discourse. The Centre is designed to generate insights that extend beyond Oldendorff and deliver measurable impact across the global fleet.”

To remind, the University of Strathclyde and Oldendorff Carriers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a dedicated research center in Scotland back in 2024.

