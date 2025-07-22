Rig-to-reef story writes its new chapter with Malaysian platform’s repurposing (Gallery)

South Angsi Alpha (SAA) decommissioning; Source: Marine Masters
July 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Marine Masters, a Dutch provider of salvage, transport & installation, and decommissioning solutions, has finished its decommissioning assignment related to oil field infrastructure that reached the end of its service life and secured a new lease on life as part of a rig-to-reef project off the coast of Malaysia.

Hibiscus Petroleum, a Malaysian independent oil and gas exploration and production company, hired T7 Global in 2023 to provide engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal services for the South Angsi Alpha (SAA) decommissioning project at the South Angsi field on Block 305/314 in Peninsular Malaysia, within the southwestern part of Malay Basin.

The field’s facilities consist of a process platform, South Angsi A, and the bridge-linked FSO Angsi installed at the field in August 2005 at a water depth of 75 meters. Following the initial discovery in March 2003, the first oil came in August 2005. After the production was shut-in in September 2019, the SAA field ceased operations a few days later.

Marine Masters has confirmed the completion of its offshore scope for the South Angsi Alpha (SAA) decommissioning campaign, which it describes as Malaysia’s largest offshore decommissioning project that marks a major milestone in the repurposing of retired offshore infrastructure, with the platform’s substructure now resting on the seabed as part of Malaysia’s largest rig-to-reef project.

Located 130 kilometers off the Terengganu coast, this four-legged mobile offshore application barge (MOAB) served as a full production facility for over 15 years. Following the cessation of production, the topside and substructure were prepared for safe removal and partial reefing in line with Malaysian regulatory approvals. This project is seen as the largest platform ever to be decommissioned and repurposed within Malaysian waters.

Marine Masters explained that it was responsible for the MOAB’s removal, using the reversed installation method, and various associated components for safe onshore disposal, with the jacket cut at -55 meters LAT and vertically separated, allowing the sections to be laid on the seabed as artificial reef structures. Other tasks included the recovery of all 13 conductors, the retrieval of four MOAB support legs, and the cutting and transport of the wellhead access platform.

The Dutch player explains that multiple techniques were used and special procedures developed to perform remotely operated underwater cutting, assisted by ROVs, high-speed PVL hand cutting by divers, set up efficient personnel transfer between the work barge and the MOAB, and custom-designed lifting systems to avoid the use of expensive heavy lift vessels.

As the MOAB topside was skidded to shore at Labuan shipyard and all loose items offloaded, the company underlines that the ENA WB400 accommodation work barge was demobilized, while the two transport barges are currently en route to their respective demobilization ports, signifying the end of the firm’s active offshore operations on the project.

While the offshore scope is complete, Marine Masters elaborates that the project continues with the final handling and disposal of the topside components. The South Angsi Alpha campaign is perceived to stand as a blueprint for responsible offshore retirement, as the rig-to-reef initiative aligns with efforts to preserve biodiversity, enhance marine ecosystems, and promote sustainable fisheries and ecotourism in the region.

Danny Spaans, Founder & Director of Marine Masters, commented: “This has been a highly successful campaign, with minimal delays and strong teamwork throughout. We are grateful to our client Hibiscus for their trust in us and having given us the opportunity to show that the combination of our oil & gas experience and salvage mindset is key for the safe and cost-efficient execution of a fast track project like this.”

