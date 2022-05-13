RockWave completes seismic datasets reprocessing for Baltica offshore wind farms

May 13, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

Seismic processing specialist RockWave has completed reprocessing of multiple seismic datasets on behalf of Ørsted and PGE Baltica for Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 offshore wind farms.

The development area for Baltica 2 and 3 offshore wind farms (Courtesy of RockWave)

RockWave said it reprocessed and delivered over 14,000 km of 2D UHRS seismic data to Ørsted and PGE Baltica for their offshore wind farms in Poland.

The project was a first of its kind for the joint venture in Poland, making use of seismic data that was already available by optimizing the processing and increasing the information that could be extracted, without the need to conduct additional survey operations.

RockWave processed data from four different surveys comprising multi-channel sparker, multi-channel airgun, single-channel boomer and sub-bottom profiler.

Results of the reprocessed data will now be interpreted by the Baltica team, and then used to update the existing ground models that provide the basis for foundation designs.

Matt Swan, co-founder and MD of RockWave, said: “This project with Ørsted and PGE Baltica has been an excellent showcase for RockWave’s capabilities and ability to deliver multiple data types at scale within the tight turnarounds required for Offshore Wind developments. We have thoroughly enjoyed the collaborative nature of the work and playing a small part in the development of these high-profile wind farms.”

To remind, In May 2021, Ørsted and PGE formed a joint venture for the development, construction and operation of the 1GW Baltica 3 and 1.5GW Baltica 2 offshore wind projects, which had been awarded Contracts for Difference (CfDs) by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office a month earlier.

The Baltica 3 wind farm will be commissioned in 2027, while the commissioning of the Baltica 2 wind farm is expected to follow a year later, in 2028, the developers said earlier.

