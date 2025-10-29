Back to overview
Rolls-Royce: "World's first" pure methanol marine engine aces test

Rolls-Royce: “World’s first” pure methanol marine engine aces test

Business Developments & Projects
October 29, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Power and propulsion solutions provider Rolls-Royce has completed testing of what is said to be “the world’s first” high-speed marine engine powered exclusively by methanol.

Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Together with its partners in the meOHmare research project, Rolls-Royce conducted the trial on its test bench in Friedrichshafen, marking “an important milestone on the road to climate-neutral and environmentally friendly propulsion solutions for shipping”.

The joint project meOHmare is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and includes Rolls-Royce, injection system specialist Woodward L’Orange, and the WTZ Roßlau technology and research center. The goal is to develop a comprehensive concept for a CO2-neutral marine engine based on green methanol by the end of 2025.

Green methanol is considered one of the most promising alternative fuels for shipping due to its CO2-neutral operation if produced using electricity from renewable energies in a power-to-X process.

“For us, methanol is the fuel of the future in shipping – clean, efficient, and climate-friendly. It burns with significantly lower emissions than fossil fuels and has a high energy density compared to other sustainable energy sources,” said Denise Kurtulus, Senior Vice President Global Marine at Rolls-Royce.

“With this successful test run, we are sending a clear signal: green methanol is a future-oriented fuel – and the technology for it is here,” Denise emphasized.

“The single-fuel methanol engine is an attractive solution, especially for operators of ferries, yachts or supply vessels who want to reduce their carbon footprint. The task now is to create the framework conditions for wider use.”

Johannes Kech, Head of Methanol Engine Development in the Power Systems division at Rolls-Royce, added that initial tests have shown the engine is running smoothly, with fine-tuning as the next step.

“This is a genuine world first,” stated Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. “To date, there is no other high-speed engine in this performance class that runs purely on methanol. We are investing specifically in future technologies in order to open up efficient ways for our customers to reduce CO2 emissions and further expand our leading role in sustainable propulsion systems.”

At the same time, Rolls-Royce is developing a dual-fuel concept that can utilize both methanol and diesel – a bridging technology until green methanol becomes widely available.

