Two men on an offshore platform
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Safety tech provider lands long-term deal with ‘major’ North Sea oil & gas player

Safety tech provider lands long-term deal with ‘major’ North Sea oil & gas player

Business Developments & Projects
May 8, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Safety technology provider Dräger Marine & Offshore (DMO) has secured a long-term deal for a North Sea oil and gas firm to continue to use its portable gas detection and breathing apparatus systems.

Illustration; Source: Dräger Marine & Offshore (DMO)

According to DMO, the extension of the existing supply contract means more than ten UK North Sea assets will continue to benefit from its portable gas detection and breathing apparatus systems. The contract duration is five years, with two one-year extension options.

Lawrie Kerr, UK Sales Manager at DMO, commented: “This contract win is a testament to the expertise, dedication, and collaborative effort of our team and of our industry leading products. It further solidifies our position in the offshore sector, and I would like to thank our client for putting their faith in DMO to deliver this vital service up to 2029 and potentially beyond.”

While the client’s name has not been disclosed, DMO has described it as a “major” North Sea oil and gas operator with which it has a decade-long relationship, previously encompassing the provision of products and training services.

As explained by the safety tech player, the deal entails the provision of the Dräger X-am 2800 multi-gas detector. The tool measures up to four gases and is equipped with a shock-resistant CatEx sensor, offering live data transmission and fleet management.

X-am 2800; Source: Dräger

Additionally, the Dräger X-am 2500, a one-to-four gas detector designed for use as personal protection, will be supplied on an ad hoc basis.

DMO believes this contract will serve as a foundation for business development and reinforce the company’s mission to provide safety-critical solutions to the industry as it continues to expand its business.

The North Sea is bustling with activity as the weather is improving. This week, Dolphin Drilling confirmed that its Paul B. Loyd Jr. (PBLJ) rig is moored up at the Caledonia field in the UK North Sea ahead of a permanent plug and abandonment operation.

Furthermore, Wood secured three contract extensions, allowing it to continue working with Shell UK, Dana Petroleum, and CNOOC International in the North Sea, and a “key” piece of equipment embarked on a journey from a shipyard in Norway to the Valhall field operated by Aker BP.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles