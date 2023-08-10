Saipem scoops up $1 billion for work on natural gas project off Africa

August 10, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Italy’s engineering, drilling, and construction services provider Saipem has got its hands on a new contract – worth approximately $1 billion – for the development of a gas project off Libya with Mellitah Oil & Gas Libyan Branch, a consortium formed by National Oil Corporation of Libya and Eni North Africa.

Saipem 7000 semi-submersible crane vessel; Source: Saipem

Saipem’s new deal for the Bouri Gas Utilisation Project (BGUP) will enable it to undertake the revamping of platforms and facilities at the Bouri gas field, which lies in water depths between 145 m and 183 m. The completion of the project is expected to make an important contribution to reducing CO 2 emissions in Libya.

According to the Italian giant, the contract encompasses the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of an approximately 5,000-ton gas recovery module (GRM), onto the existing DP4 offshore facility, together with the laying of 28 km of pipelines connecting the DP3, DP4 and Sabratha platforms.

The company’s Saipem 7000 semi-submersible crane vessel will be in charge of carrying out the main lifting operations. The BGUP is an expansion project related to the Bouri field, which is part of Block NC-41. It is located 120 kilometres north of the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

“With this award, Saipem confirms its commitment and competitive positioning offshore Libya” underlines the Italian player.

Bouri field; Source: Mellitah Oil & Gas Libyan Branch

This deal comes only days after Saipem won two contracts in Romania and Germany with a total value of around €1.8 billion, which is close to $2 billion ($1.97 billion).