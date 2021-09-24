Samskip acquires Sea Connect to expand Baltic Sea footprint

September 24, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch transport group Samskip has decided to acquire Lithuanian shortsea specialist Sea Connect, broadening its Baltic operations.

Photo: Samskip

The Klaipeda-based shipping company, which will be renamed Samskip Sea Connect, offers shortsea services connecting Russia, Lithuania, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

Sea Connect operates three 1A Ice Class container vessels calling twice a week at St. Petersburg and Rotterdam, weekly at Hamburg and at Aarhus sub inducement.

“This acquisition strengthens our position in Russia, in the Netherlands and across a range of key Baltic ports in between,” Kari-Pekka Laaksonen, Chief Executive Officer, Samskip, commented.

“It enhances services for Samskip’s shortsea customers focusing on growth opportunities in Russia and adds opportunities for importers and exporters within the region to secure cost-efficient and sustainable multimodal connections farther afield.”

The newest acquisition consolidates Samskip’s commitments to the Baltic region, following its acquisition of Norlines in 2017 and the founding of a separate Finnish entity earlier this year.

Laaksonen anticipates particular growth in unitized volumes connecting Russia and the Baltic states through Rotterdam by rail, barges, vessels all over Europe, and also greater deployment of Samskip’s expert refrigerated cargo services in St Petersburg.

“Russian exporters and importers are likely to be attracted by new possibilities to penetrate markets to the west and south using Samskip’s network of shortsea, rail, inland barge and road services,” he added.

Sea Connect’s feeder links with deep sea carriers would also remain.